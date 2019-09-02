Showers and sunny spells ahead but temps back to around 20C, says Carlow forecaster
Great news
We're in for some autumn sun this week
A mixed week ahead with showers and sunny spells, breezy at times but temperatures will be back up a little to around 20C, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, most of the showers will be in the West and North with many Eastern areas escaping the majority of them "but hard to say it will be dry days for sure".
