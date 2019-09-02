'How can people be so evil?' Outrage over litter of newborn pups found in a ditch in Carlow

People have expressed their outrage on social media after a litter of newborn pups had to be brought to the Carlow/Kilkenny Dog Shelter after being found in a ditch in Carlow.

Seven tiny pups only days old were found "cold and hungry, crying for their mother".

People have been expressing their outrage at the callous act of leaving the helpless animals in a ditch.

One person said: "That's just terrible how can anyone be so cruel. I hope they all survive."

Another added: "How can people be so evil thank you to the wonderful people for rescuing."

A third person on Facebook said: "It's beyond cruel to dump these little ones to die."