New Irish play - which boasts Game of Thrones actor - coming to VISUAL in Carlow

My Dad's Blind by Anna Sheils-McNamee is coming to VISUAL, Carlow on September 12.

The winner of Best Production at the Dublin Fringe Festival Awards 2018 is coming to the VISUAL, Carlow as part of a national tour.

Centering on a dysfunctional relationship between a blind father and his sighted daughter, My Dad’s Blind uses audio recordings, irreverent comedy and real life memories to explore a father/daughter relationship and all the awkward, embarrassing and ridiculous ways they struggle to navigate a sighted world with a guide dog that’s just had a stroke.

Starring Steve Blount (Game of Thrones – HBO/Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope – RTÉ/Minding Frankie – Breda Cashe Productions) and Anna Sheils-McNamee (Vikings – HISTORY/The Importance of Nothing – Pan Pan Theatre Comapny) and Directed by Gemma Aked-Priestley.

