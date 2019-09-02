UPDATED: Carlow Gardaí seize learner driver's vehicle with no insurance, no NCT and no tax
Shocking!
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle (pictured above) at a checkpoint on the N80 in Graiguecullen over the weekend.
The driver was a provisional licence holder with no insurance, no NCT, no tax, was unaccompanied and had no L plates displayed.
The vehicle was seized under Section 41 of Road Traffic Act.
Court to follow.
