Darque Carlow Tanning wins Beauty Salon of the Year South Leinster at national awards

Darque Carlow Tanning on Barrack Street has been crowned Beauty Salon of the Year South Leinster at the national Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2019.

The black tie ceremony took place on August 25 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin.

The awards are now in their fifth year and the most coveted event in the Irish beauty calendar. They celebrate the talented and artistic professionals who create timeless beauty and empower their clients on some of the most important days of their lives.

Finalists from across Ireland were selected and voted for by the public.