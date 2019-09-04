Carlow TV presenter Kathryn Thomas bringing 'Fit Fix' event to popular food festival

Carlow broadcaster and fitness entrepreneur, Kathryn Thomas, will bring her Pure Results Bootcamp to Kilkenny this October Bank Holiday weekend, as part of the 13th annual Savour Kilkenny Food Festival.

Kathryn and her Pure Results Team will host a one day ‘Fit Fix’ event of fun, food and fitness set against the stunning backdrop of Kilkenny Castle.

"We’ve got an energetic session planned for Kilkenny Castle, kicking off with a HIIT class from Irish Rugby International player Megan Williams and some of our favourite classes such as Boxercise, Yoga, Bands & Bells," Kathryn said.

She added: "There’ll be fantastic food demos by our headline sponsor Glenisk, lots of nutritional tips and advice plus many more surprises!

"I’d encourage anyone who needs a health and wellness kickstart to give it a go; this event is for all fitness levels, take everything at your own pace! It might just be the one day to open the door that has been holding you back."

Taking place on Saturday, October 26 from 9.30am - 4pm, the Pure Results event is expected to sell out, as places are limited, so early booking is advised.

The "Fit Fix" event costs €89 and includes all classes and activities, breakfast, lunch, refreshments andgoodie bag. To book, visit www.pureresultsbootcamp.com

Savour Kilkenny celebrates the very best of Kilkenny’s vibrant food culture with a core commitment to supporting local growers, producers and local cafes and restaurants.

Savour Kilkenny Food Festival is October 24-28.