'Wrap up in culture,' Council hosts cultural trail of FREE family friendly events

Carlow County Council Arts Office is delighted to host a cultural trail of family friendly events all FREE of charge and highly accessible as part of Culture Night Carlow 2019.

Culture Night is a unique celebration that gives you the opportunity to sample more than 22 creative events all taking place on Friday, September 20 around Carlow.

Culture Night has something for everyone including a multicultural celebration hosted by Forward Steps FRC in Tullow Library, a Rambling House in O’Shea’s Borris and a tour of all the night has to offer with Carlow Regional Youth Services.

The incredibly talented young people of Music Generation will fill Carlow Town Hall with music. There will be guided tours of Carlow County Museum exhibitions, and IT CarlowArt Collections.

Not to forget open nights at Carlow Library where a George Bernard Shaw Storytelling performance will take place, a special CHROMA Art Exhibition and VISUAL who will launch their Autumn 2019 Programme exhibitions alongside pop up exhibitions from Take A Part Carlow BreadFellows Chats and musical performances from Carlow Ukulele Players and Carlow Youth Orchestra throughout the evening.

A particular highlight on the night will be an insight into the culture, skill and artistry of Drag Makeup with a Masterclass from celebrity makeup artist John Paul Payne. All free of charge and open to all to experience and enjoy!

From next week you can pick up your Culture Night Programme in Carlow Tourist Office, Carlow Libraries, County Museum and Carlow County Council offices.

Until then full details can be found attached and online at www.culturenight.ie – select locations and then choose Carlow.

See Carlow Arts Office on Facebook for further event details.