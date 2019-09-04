Tullow Community School to host 'Celebrity Chef Evening' in a bid to raise funds

Tullow Community School and the Parents' Association - in conjunction with Morgan’s Medical Hall - will host a "Celebrity Chef Evening" on Wednesday, October 2.

Edward Hayden, Head of Culinary Arts at Waterford Institute of Technology, and well known from his television appearances on Ireland AM, will be the main attraction on the night giving a demonstration on "Winter Warmers & One Pot Wonders".

This is a date for your diary not to be missed, an entertaining evening is guaranteed, local exhibitors will also be present on the night, showcasing their wares.

Various competitions will be held for students of all levels from 1st year to Leaving Cert, the results to be announced on the night.

These competitions are being supported by the Sports, Science and Home Economics Departments of the school and will include creating healthy recipes for nutritional snacks and healthy lunchboxes

The proceeds of this event are for the benefit of Tullow Community School; with previous fundraising initiatives having supported the Sports Department, Saturday Study programme, Study Skills & Motivational Seminars, Breakfast Club and Naomh Brid (Austism unit), among many others.

Tickets are €15 and are available from Tullow Community School and the Tullow Parish Centre.

There will also be a raffle on the night.

Doors will be open to patrons from 6pm with the celebrity chef taking to the stage at 7.30pm at Tullow Community School.