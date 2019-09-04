Community Centre in Carlow granted planning permission to build an access ramp
Great idea
File photo
The Development Committee of Myshall Community Centre has been granted conditional planning permission by Carlow County Council to build an access ramp.
The application is for the construction of an extension to the front elevation, the construction of an access ramp, associated railings and over door canopy to the side elevation and all associated site works at the Community Centre.
Carlow County Council attached twelve conditions to their decision.
