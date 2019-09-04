Revealed: Gardener to begin work at Duckett's Grove from October as position is filled

The landscape horticulturist/gardener, Michael Buckley, will take up his position in early October at Duckett's Grove, Carlow Live can reveal.

The appointment has been confirmed by Acting Director of Services at Carlow County Council, Michael Brennan.

Meanwhile, Kevin Donohue has taken up duty at Duckett's Grove as a Tour Guide.

Guided tours will be provided for the period April-October and it will be reviewed by Carlow County Council outside this period.

Cllr Fergal Browne argued for the post of Tour Guide to be filled at the July County Council meeting and he has welcomed the news that progress is being made in this area.

The Tour Guide timetable is below:

Thursday: 12.30pm and 2.30pm



Friday-Sunday: 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4pm

Tour Guides can be booked through kdonohue@carlowcoco.ie.