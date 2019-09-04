Carlow Gardaí issue fraud warning after 'substantial' sum of money taken from bank account

Carlow Gardaí have issued a fraud warning after a "substantial" sum of money was taken from a local bank account.

The incident occurred last week in Bagenalstown when the victim reported a phone call from a female who stated that the was from a phone company.

The victim gave financial information to the caller and subsequently, a substantial amount of money was taken from the person's bank account in Carlow.

Gardaí have urged people not to give out any financial information over the phone as no reputable company or financial institution would seek those details over the phone.

They warned that anybody looking for that information over the phone is a fraudster.

Carlow Gardaí are investigating the incident.