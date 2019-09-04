PROPERTY: Block of eight apartments on sale in Carlow at fully let complex built in 2008

A block of eight apartments are on sale in Carlow at a fully let complex that was built in 2008.

The Ropewalk Apartments on the Staplestown Road boast over 5,000sq.ft in all in a highly sought after urban area.

The block of apartments has a one and two bedroom configuration.

The ad states the properties are an "exceptional investment opportunity as they attract and retain high quality long term tenants".

