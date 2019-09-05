'Serious risk to our kids going to school,' concerns over ramp removed in Bagenalstown

"It poses a serious risk to our kids going to school and pedestrians," said Cllr Andy Gladney about a speed ramp being removed on the Royal Oak Rd in Bagenalstown.

Cllr Gladney said: "I have been dealing the area engineer in Bagenalstown. They have assured me it will be put back.

"Please take extra care while crossing the road until it's replaced. Drivers please so down going through our town."