CONFIRMED: Another Carlow school to close during Ploughing Championships

More Carlow schools are to close for several days during the Ploughing Championships later this month over concerns around the large volume of traffic expected for the event, it has been revealed.

This week St Joseph's National School in Carlow Town confirmed it had been asked by Gardaí to close for the three days of the Ploughing - which will take place at Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19.

Tullow Boys' National School has also confirmed that they will be closed for the three days of the Ploughing as well as Scoil Mhuire Lourdes girls' primary school in Tullow.

Meanwhile, Tullow Community School is to close on Tuesday, September 17 and will be open on Wednesday and Thursday 18th/19th with an adapted timetable.

Students are asked to attend the ploughing on Tuesday.

It is also understood that Ballon and Rathoe National School will be closed - which is no surprise given their proximity to the event.

Some secondary schools across the county are also expected to be closed for the three days and parents are advised to contact their relevant schools for information.

In a statement on Facebook, St Joseph's National School the closure was "to ensure the safety of all pupils and help ease congestion, a large volume of those attending the event are expected to arrive to Carlow by train, and St Joseph’s Road will act as a shuttle hub for the duration of the three days".

The event attracts up to 80,000 visitors each day and is the largest outdoor event in Europe.