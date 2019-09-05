'A really good day,' as New Oak Estate puts in a defibrillator at the Community Centre
Well done!
CREDIT: New Oak Community Centre
"A really good day," was how Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor described it as New Oak Estate residents put in a defibrillator at the Community Centre this week.
She said: "Well done to everyone involved in achieving this exceptional life saving device for the public’s use.
"A lot of hard work went on to secure this, I was glad to lend a hand when needed but it is the community there who always amaze me as they work together for the greater good."
In a post on Facebook, New Oak Community Centre said: "We aimed and we achieved what we set out to do."
The defibrillator will be monitored 24/7 by CCTV.
