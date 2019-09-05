'Rural Ireland will be hit hardest when it comes to climate change,' says Carlow councillor

"Rural Ireland will be hit the hardest when it comes to climate change", so says People Before Profit's Cllr Adrienne Wallace.

She said: "We have seen the detrimental effects of climate change on our doorstep in the last number of years.

"We were blanketed with snow during the ‘beast from the east’ which put enormous pressure on the local authority to ensure all the roads were adequately salted.

"It also affected the most vulnerable the worst and saw the elderly struggle to get basic goods stored in preparation. We’ve seen droughts hit our farmers badly and the Mercosur deal they are protesting led to the Amazon Burning."

Cllr Wallace added that we need a united and concentrated effort to tackle climate change and said: "The school student strike has seen climate awareness grow and put pressure on communities to provide solutions and hope.

"People Before Profit are holding an eco-socialism workshop on Saturday, September 14 in New Oak Community Centre.

"We will be joined by speakers from all over the country to discuss some of the practical policy measures we can take to fight climate change.

"It will also see activists from across the environmental movement gather to discuss how we can act local but think global."

The workshop will comprise of three different talks followed by a Q&A session, it takes place from 12-4pm and is a child-friendly and free event.

All are welcome.