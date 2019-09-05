Revealed: Almost 80 children have presented as homeless in Carlow throughout 2019

The latest report from Carlow County Council has shown that 77 children have presented as homeless in Carlow throughout 2019 with 15 in emergency accommodation as of August 31.

The homeless services report revealed that there were 20 children who presented as homeless in July along with 23 adults, while in August this had dropped to nine children and 13 adults.

The total for the year to date is 135 adults presenting as homeless and 77 children with the total in emergency accommdation coming to 21 adults and 15 children at the end of August.