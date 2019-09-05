UPDATE: Decision due on planning application for a bike hire facility in St Mullins
This would be amazing!
File photo
A decision is due on a planning application lodged with Carlow County Council for a bike hire facility in St Mullins.
Emer and Martin O'Brien have made the application for a change-of-use to part of the building known as The Lorry House to a bike hire facility.
It will include ancillary and associated site works as per plans and drawings submitted within the curtilage of the protected structure.
A decision is due by the local authority on September 10.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on