'Afterschool Irish' for post primary students in Carlow to begin at end of this month

Glór Cheatharlach is delighted to announce that a new term of the popular "Afterschool Irish" for post primary students will begin at the end of September.

The class will be held on Tuesdays from 4.30-5.30pm in the New Oak Community Centre commencing Tuesday, September 24.

They will be facilitated by experienced Irish teachers assisting the students as they brush up on their oral skills and grammar, touching on a wide range of topics in preparation for examinations.

Students will welcome the opportunity to converse "as Gaeilge" and improve their language skills in an informal out-of-school setting.

With a huge emphasis on conversation skills and 40% of the total marks now allocated to the oral examination, students will welcome the opportunity to improve their language skills in an informal setting.

Places are limited so early booking is essential as the classes filled up quickly for the autumn term last year. The term runs from the end of September until early December and the cost is €30 per student for the full term.

Full details and to reserve a place contact Glór Cheatharlach on 085 1340047, 087 2857048 or emma@glorcheatharlach.ie