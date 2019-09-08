Planning lodged for construction of four apartments on Barrack Street in Tullow

Planning has been lodged for the construction of four apartments on Barrack Street in Tullow.

The application is for a "change of use" from an existing ground floor retail unit and existing car parking area to four apartments - which would include three one-bed and one two-bed.

It would also include street access, use of all existing services, alterations to external façade and all associated site works.

The applicant is Hatton Homes Developments Ltd.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on October 28.