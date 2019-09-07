Residents warned over 'unauthorised collectors' advertising through social media

Carlow County Council is to target "unauthorised collectors" over a high volume of complaints about illegal dumping.

The highest volume of complaints that are received by the local authority's Environment Section continues to be around the illegal dumping of waste.

The Council have said that "it is clear from investigations that much of this dumping is coming from unauthorised waste collectors".

They warned that "many of these collectors advertise through social media offering clean-ups, waste collection and low-cost disposal".

These collectors undertake to provide receipts but these are usually falsified.

Carlow County Council is to track these collectors and initiate prosecutions.

Any business or householder that transfers their waste to these collectors are also liable for prosecution, together with consequent fines and court costs and the Council will also seek clean-up costs.

If any person notices waste collections in vans or trailers without a waste collection permit number, they are encouraged to report this to Carlow County Council.