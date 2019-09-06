Tickets selling fast for new music event in Carlow on Bank Holiday weekend in October

A new music event for Carlow Town on the Bank Holiday weekend in October has been unveiled as part of the Scarefest Halloween Festival.

Tribstock, the ultimate tribute band festival, will take place on the Halloween Bank Holiday from October 26-27 at Perry's warehouse on Kennedy Street.

There will be nine acts over the two nights for the indoor event and it will boast a licensed bar and food stalls.

For more information and to get your tickets, click here.

Meanwhile, there will also be a Halloween Scarefest Parade on October 31.

See below for details: