Carlow's Fire Services attended 83 call-outs in two months - including water rescues

The calls ranged from domestic fires to water rescue incidents

Carlow's Fire Services attended over 80 call-outs in July and August - including water rescues, Carlow Live can reveal. 

The emergency service received a total of 34 call-outs in July and 49 call-outs in August across the county. 

These varied from a number of domestic fires, some serious road traffic incidents, vehicle fires, water rescue incidents and a number of ambulance assist calls. 