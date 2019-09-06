Carlow's Fire Services attended 83 call-outs in two months - including water rescues
The calls ranged from domestic fires to water rescue incidents
File photo
Carlow's Fire Services attended over 80 call-outs in July and August - including water rescues, Carlow Live can reveal.
The emergency service received a total of 34 call-outs in July and 49 call-outs in August across the county.
These varied from a number of domestic fires, some serious road traffic incidents, vehicle fires, water rescue incidents and a number of ambulance assist calls.
