UPDATE: Abandoned cars issue persists in Carlow with almost 50 cases so far this year

The abandoned cars issue has persisted in Carlow with 46 cases so far this year, it has been revealed.

During May and June there were fourteen cases of abandoned cars being investigated by Carlow County Council bringing the total to 41 at that time.

However, according to the latest figures from the Council up to the end of August, there have now been 46 incidents of abandoned cars in Carlow this year.

A total of 36 of these cases have been resolved with a further 10 resolvled.