Plans for Lidl in Bagenalstown 'on hold' since April as Council seek further information

Plans for a Lidl in Bagenalstown have been "on hold" since April on the local authority's planning website after Carlow County Council sought "further information".

The German retailer submitted a new application on February 8 this year for the construction of a supermarket in the town and a decision was due by the local authority on April 4.

However, the Council on April 3 sought "further information" on the application and it has been "on hold" since.

The planning application lodged looks for the construction of a single storey supermarket including an off-licence sales area (Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 2,268sqms; a coffee shop (GFA 210sqms); plaza and enhanced public realm and landscaping.

The development at Royal Oak Road, Moneybeg, Bagenalstown would include a single point of vehicular access and egress, off and to the Royal Oak Road; an ESB sub-station building (GFA 23sqms) and a bin storage unit of (circa GFA 6sqms).

It would also allow for the provision of car and cycle parking and two electric vehicle charging spaces; trolley bays (GFA 38sqms); boundary treatment, hard and soft landscaping, drainage and underground services and associated site development works as required.

The development includes all signage.