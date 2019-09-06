Landmark premises of The Forge - built in the 1700s in Carlow - on sale for over €300,000

The landmark premises of The Forge - built in the 1700s in Carlow - is on sale for €325,000.

The building is situated on the N80 main Carlow/Bunclody/Rosslare road and is currently trading as a successful restaurant with seating for up to 60 patrons.

Originally built as a Stewarts House in the 1700s and later turned into a blacksmith's forge, a country shop and post office.

The Forge in recent years has been transformed into a tastefully restored restaurant premises run by the present owners since it first open its doors.

The property occupies a high profile location, highly visible to the large passing traffic on the N80, surrounded by a prosperous agricultural hinterland within easy reach of the local villages of Ballon, Myshall and further afield Tullow town, Bunclody and Carlow.

The renowned Altamont Gardens is a short drive from the property and other local attractions include Mount Leinster, Clonegal Castle, renowned fishing on the River Slaney and cruising on the River Barrow.

