Over 60,000kg of waste collected as part of Carlow's local authority drop-off days

Over 60,000kg of waste was collected as part of Carlow's local authority drop-off days over the summer.

Hazardous waste drop events took place on July 26 and 27 in Carlow and domestic householders were invited to drop-off a suite of materials free of charge.

There was a total of 11,586kg of materials collected.

They included: Paint (7,620kg); Adhesive (450kg); Herbicides (507kg); Aerosols (353kg); Anti-freeze/coolant (165kg); Household detergents (155kg); Medicinal waste (human and animal) (510kg); Mixed fuels (77kg); Oil (cooking and engine) (880kg); Oil filters (347kg); Empty plastic drums (354kg) and empty steal drums (168kg).

A bulky waste drop-off event was held on August 23 and 24 when householders were invited to deposit bulky furniture for a charge of €5.

Approximately 36,000kg of bulky furniture was collected; 12,000kg of timber and 5,000kg of scrap metal.