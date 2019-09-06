Revealed: Calls for an 'extensive report' into the number of vacant homes in Carlow

Calls have been made for an "extensive report" into the number of vacant homes in Carlow.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace has tabled a motion for next Thursday's meeting of Carlow Municipal District which calls on the Council to "conduct an extensive report into the number of vacant homes in Carlow".

The motion added: "This report should build on any data already available with regards vacant or idle homes in Carlow.

"It should explore any difficulties arising with regards enacting Compulsory Purchase Orders and Vacant Site Levies and lay-out solutions to overcome these obstacles.

"The report, where possible, should also look at how other local authorities like Louth County Council, were able to effectively use CPOs and vacant site levies to bring more social housing on stream.

"The report should be concluded in a timely fashion."