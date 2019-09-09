'Centrally located,' new dealer depot for New Holland machinery opens in Carlow Town

Lyons & Burton – which has its headquarters in Kilcock, Kildare – officially opened a new (New Holland) depot in Graiguecullen, Carlow Town on Friday.

According to New Holland, Carlow Town is "centrally located in the former territory of JR Perry and EMC Agri and has an excellent road network – making the new depot very accessible".

The new depot in Carlow Town will supply New Holland tractors, balers, telescopic handlers and implements.

According to Agriland, Donald Lyons, director at Lyons & Burton, said: "We want to establish New Holland as the number one brand in our territory, as well as growing our business.

"We are confident in New Holland's products and have invested significantly in developing our new Carlow depot.

"It’s our aim to have the right parts at the right price on the shelf. To supplement our stock, New Holland offers an over-night parts delivery service."