Drug paraphernalia found at Carlow estate entrance where 'little kids love to run'

Drug paraphernalia was found over the weekend at the New Oak estate entrance in Carlow Town where "little kids love to run".

New Oak Community Centre described it as a "very serious matter" and said "little kids love to run up this hill and play".

They added: "What do we want, pushers out, out out."

Meanwhile, several months ago a bag of needles was discovered by volunteers during a clean-up near estates in Carlow Town.

The residents' group called Springfield Park Burrin Road posted images of the find on social media and urged people and children to be careful in the area.