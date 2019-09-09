Questions about ownership of Barrow Track graveyard amidst calls for 'regular funding'

Questions have been asked about the ownership of the Barrow Track graveyard amidst calls for "regular funding" and support for maintenance.

Cllr Fergal Browne has tabled a motion for this Thursday's meeting of Carlow Municipal District which calls on the Council to clarify the ownership of the graveyard.

In October of last year, Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue with Carlow County Council and said the 246 graves from the 1700s and 1800s "deserve to have some standard of maintenance".

Speaking at the time he said the disused graveyard on the Barrow Track in Carlow was in "a complete state of dereliction" despite "huge tourism potential".

It has since been cleaned up.