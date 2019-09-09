PICTURES: 'Huge turnout' in The Laurels for inaugural Tullow Road Bake-Off over weekend

The Tullow Road Street Fest and Bake-Off took place on Saturday, September 7 with a penalty shoot-out also.

The free event was in the green area of The Laurels from 2pm to 4pm.

Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí said: "There was a huge turnout. The event, aimed at bringing together all local communities, was the brainwave of Carlow Community Policing Unit and the Tullow Road Community Development Group.

"Hugh thanks to all our local sponsors who supplied the lovely food and vouchers."