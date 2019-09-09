'Are you scared by the things your partner says or does?' refuge services in Carlow

Amber Kilkenny Women's Refuge services are available at Forward Steps Resource Centre, Tullow for those in need.

It comes after a recent report found that Carlow women and children fleeing violent homes are accommodated in refuges in Kildare and Dublin, and that "some end up on the streets of Dublin".

"Homelessness in Carlow 2018" was commissioned by the Carlow County Development Partnership and written by Dr Brendan O'Keeffe.

Homeless campaigner Peter McVerry says the lack of a women's refuge in Carlow is "scandalous".

Amber Women's Refuge offer professional, discreet and supportive help to women and children.

For more information on the services in Carlow, see below: