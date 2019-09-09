Carlow woman, 99, becomes social media influencer over love for Butlers Organic Eggs

Carlow woman Ciss Brennan, 99, has become a social media influencer over her love for Butlers Organic Eggs.

Ciss (pictured above) is from Newtown and loves the Hacketstown based company's eggs because "they have the fresh taste of the eggs from years ago".

Butlers Organic Eggs tweeted a picture of Ciss with the traditional combination of an egg (a Butlers egg, of course) and toast.