Carlow woman, 99, becomes social media influencer over love for Butlers Organic Eggs
Carlow woman Ciss Brennan, 99, has become a social media influencer over her love for Butlers Organic Eggs.
Ciss (pictured above) is from Newtown and loves the Hacketstown based company's eggs because "they have the fresh taste of the eggs from years ago".
Butlers Organic Eggs tweeted a picture of Ciss with the traditional combination of an egg (a Butlers egg, of course) and toast.
Meet Ciss Brennan from Newtown, Carlow who is 99 years young and loves a Butlers Organic egg because "they have the fresh taste of the eggs from years ago". Thank you Ciss for this beautiful picture. #stylishciss #butlersorganiceggs #bestreviewever pic.twitter.com/43RtlkWH8d— Butlers Organic Eggs (@butlersorganics) September 6, 2019
