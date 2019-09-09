Revealed: Just three Rebuilding Ireland Home Loans approved over two months in Carlow

Just three Rebuilding Ireland Home Loans have been given final approval over the last two months in Carlow, new figures have revealed.

A Housing Report by Carlow County Council for July and August has shown that there was one RIHL loan approved in July and just two in August.

Meanwhile, there were five loan applications received in July and three in August with 33 applications between January and Auguast of this year.

Two loans were drawndown across the two months.

As with the previous local authority home loan offerings, loan applications under the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan are made directly to the local authority in whose area the property proposed for purchase is situated.

Since February last year, local authorities have been offering Rebuilding Ireland Home Loans, a Government backed initiative which aims to offer low-cost mortgages to purchasers who have difficulty in securing finance from the main lenders.