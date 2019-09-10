'All roads lead to Fenagh,' for club raffling tractor to raise funds for sick children

"All roads lead to Fenagh," for the the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club raffling a "vintage" Massey Ferguson tractor to help raise funds for sick children at Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin.

The group say they are "going all out" in 2019 to raise funds for the care of Ireland's sick children.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "All roads lead to Fenagh, Carlow this September for the National Ploughing Championships.

"Make sure to call to our stand on Row 40 stand 729, where you can purchase your tickets to be in with a chance of winning a Massey Ferguson 135 multi power in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

"Thanks to Richie Kavanagh for calling down to do this video with us Face Her For Mount Leinster Richie.

Watch the video below:

This year, they are holding a huge raffle, with an iconic vintage Massey 135 tractor up for grabs as first prize.

Tickets are €10 and are available online from their website at www.tractorrun.com.

The tractor is in "top-quality condition and it is a rarity".

The Carlow to Cork tractor club was established in 2005 with the aim of preserving vintage tractors while raising funds for the Crumlin hospital and to promote safety on vintage machinery.

Other prizes will be announced soon and organisers are asking people to support this worthy cause by buying a raffle ticket.

The raffle will take place on November 16 in Jimmy D's Bar in Bagenalstown.

To buy a ticket, click here.