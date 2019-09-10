Big houses across Carlow will throw open their doors for a huge festival next month

For the month of October Carlow's big houses throw open their doors for the Big Houses and Gardens Festival. Step inside some of Ireland's grandest historic homes and immerse yourself in the food and heritage of Carlow's great estates.

Food and heritage takes centre stage at the Big Houses and Gardens Festival, which celebrates the unique history and heritage of Carlow's big houses and their food producing walled gardens.

Running for the entire month of October, visitors to Carlow will get to experience Carlow's big houses as never before!

Week 1.

Kicking off the festival is Borris House (5th/6th October):

*October Saturday 5th enjoy a talk with Hugh Wallace. Architect and Judge on RTE's 'Home of the Year'.

*October 5th & 6th Borris House Guided Tour.

*October 5th & 6th Borris Lace Workshops & Long Table Lunch

*October Sunday 6th Wildlife Walk

Week 2.

Then the following weekend (12th October) you can go to the beautiful surrounds of Altamont Gardens Gardens for an inspiring historical talk with gardening expert Fionnuala Reid, garden tour and afternoon tea.

Sunday 13th October take a trip back in time at A Day with the Duckett's family fun day in Duckett's Grove.

Week 3.

*Saturday 19th October Enjoy a Historical Talk with Kevin Myers at Huntington Castle & Gardens.

*Saturday Evening 19th October Guests will be treated to an intimate evening of fine food, wine and conversation in the splendid dining room of Huntington Castle, Clonegal

*Sunday 20th October Enjoy a Historical Talk with Kevin Whelan

Week 4.

*Saturday 26th October Enjoy a Historical Talk with DR Terence Dooley at Lisnavagh House and Gardens.

*Sunday 27th October Pop up Historical Play, be a guest for the righteous drama 'Big House Play' in the beautiful Lisnavagh House and afterwards enjoy a wine and local cheeses reception in the library.

The Big Houses and Garden Festival offers a programme packed with events, encompassing food, culture, historical talks, walks, musical entertainment and heritage in the stunning Carlow countryside.

Online booking and a full programme of events will be available online from August 20 at www.carlowtourism.com