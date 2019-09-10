PICTURE: Carlow finalist for Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur meets with Ministers

The Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur National Finalist from Carlow, David Bambrick from Equireel, met recently with Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

They were joined by the rest of the 24 Finalists at Government Buildings in the lead up to the IBYE National Final.

The finalists had the opportunity to discuss their businesses and ideas with the Minister ahead of the IBYE Final which will take place on September 15 in Google HQ in Dublin.

Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, was also in attendance.

The IBYE programme is run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) in local authorities, funded by the Government of Ireland with the support of the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and Enterprise Ireland.

The 24 entrepreneurs also attended a pitch training day at Google HQ in Dublin where they were given extensive pitch training and they had the chance to meet their fellow finalists for the first time.

David Bambrick from Equireel is a graduate of the Smurfit Business School, David’s first startup was Blucoup, a mobile application that notifies consumers of offers as they pass directly by a store.

He went on to found Equireel, which is a media company that focuses on using unmanned cameras to enable riders analyse and improve their performances in eventing.

They have recently signed a contract with FEI the world governing body for equestrian sports.

Kieran Comerford , Head of Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council wished David the best ahead of the final.

He said: "Equireel has been an exceptional entrepreneur to work with right through the IBYE process.

"They have an excellent attitude to furthering their business and that makes our job a lot easier.

"They are credit to County Carlow and a further example of how the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in the region.

"We wish them the very best of luck in the National Final and we look forward to continuing to work with them beyond the Final to help them grow their business."

Chief executive of Carlow County Council, Kathleen Holohan, said: "We are delighted to have a finalist in the National Final in Google and to work with our partners in Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation on IBYE.

"Supporting entrepreneurship in a collaborative way is important to the development of an enterprise culture and with two third level colleges Carlow is an ideal place for young entrepreneurs to engage in innovation and business development."

The 24 IBYE Finalists for 2019 will be competing for a €100,000 fund across the three categories.

The winner of the Best Business Idea will receive a €15,000 investment with the runner up securing a €5,000 investment.

The Best Start-Up Business and Best-Established Business winners will receive a €25,000 investment each with the runners up in those categories receiving a €5,000 investment, while the 2019 Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur selected from the three category winners will receive an additional €20,000 investment.