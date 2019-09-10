Calls for 'Carlow Pride specific mural' to be installed after success of inaugural parade

Calls for have been made for a "Carlow Pride specific mural" to be installed in Carlow Town after the success of the inaugural parade this year.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace has tabled a motion at this Thursday's meeting of Carlow Municipal District which requests that the Council commit to supporting the development of a "Pride specific mural in conjunction with the Carlow Pride Festival Committee".

The motion added: "Following the historic and hugely successful Pride festival that took place in Carlow in July, this Council will commit to developing a Pride specific mural in Carlow Town to not only mark the event, but to create a beacon of hope and encouragement to the LGBT+ Community in rural Ireland who still have to overcome numerous difficulties.

"This Council should work with the Pride Festival Committee who has already provided research on the issue."