Calls for 'Carlow Pride specific mural' to be installed after success of inaugural parade
The first ever Carlow Pride Parade this year was hugely popular
Calls for have been made for a "Carlow Pride specific mural" to be installed in Carlow Town after the success of the inaugural parade this year.
Cllr Adrienne Wallace has tabled a motion at this Thursday's meeting of Carlow Municipal District which requests that the Council commit to supporting the development of a "Pride specific mural in conjunction with the Carlow Pride Festival Committee".
The motion added: "Following the historic and hugely successful Pride festival that took place in Carlow in July, this Council will commit to developing a Pride specific mural in Carlow Town to not only mark the event, but to create a beacon of hope and encouragement to the LGBT+ Community in rural Ireland who still have to overcome numerous difficulties.
"This Council should work with the Pride Festival Committee who has already provided research on the issue."
