Carlow Tourism seeks to upgrade signage for 'great escapers' in eight towns and villages

Carlow Tourism is seeking to upgrade the visitor experience in eight towns and villages throughout Carlow in line with the Ireland Ancient East's brand proposition developed by Fáilte Ireland.

This project includes the research, scripting, planning, design, build and installation of storytelling panels in the following towns and villages throughout Carlow.

The areas include Ardattin, Ballinkillen/Lorum, Clonmore, Grange, Kildavin, Tinnahinch, Clonmelsh Cemetery and Tinryland.

There are also plans for a storytelling panel for St Columbanus connection (Myshall near Nine Stones where research, planning and design is only required).

The contract also involves heritage interpretative plaques and decorative directional signage as part of a heritage trail in Myshall Village.

Carlow Tourism is seeking written tenders from competent organisations/persons with experience and expertise in the above.

The interpretative project should appeal to the key market segments of the "culturally curious" and "great escaper" in terms of overseas markets and to the key domestic market segments as identified in Fáilte Ireland’s domestic market segmentation toolkit.

Within the culturally curious market segment, consideration should be given to the requirements of the sensual, social and intellectual visitor.