JOBS: South Leinster Citizens Information Service seeks Development Manager in Carlow

The South Leinster Citizens Information Service is seeking to recruit a full-time Development Manager in Carlow.

The South Leinster Citizens Information Service provides free, confidential and impartial information, advice and advocacy services to the public on social services, rights and entitlements.

The organisation is seeking to fill the position of:

Development Manager - Carlow

The role is permanent, full-time (35 Hours per Week)

The Role

Key tasks for the post include the management, training and development of a team of paid staff and volunteers including supervision, support, and engagement in service development projects at a local and regional level. The role will also involve engagement in outreach, publicity and networking activities to promote the service.

This role requires excellent management, communication, leadership, staff supervision and customer service skills. Candidates are required to have a third level qualification relevant to the post (e.g. management, social studies etc.).

These are permanent roles, subject to completion of a six-month probationary period. The salary scale is €44,078 - €57,076 (pro rata for part-time staff).

CIS operates an incremental credit process for new entrants to the CIS network at request. For further information please see the candidate pack.

How to apply

Applications must be made on the relevant application form and sent to:

dm.cis@gilliganblack.ie

Please also use the above email address for queries on the application process.

Curriculum Vitae (CVs), late, incomplete or hand-written applications will not be considered. Applicants will be shortlisted solely on the basis of information contained in their completed application form.

Closing Date

The closing date for applications is 12pm (noon) on Thursday, September 26.

Interview Dates

It is anticipated that interviews will take place on week commencing October 7, 2019.

Panel of Qualified Candidates

A panel of qualified candidates may be formed from which temporary and permanent, part and full-time Development Managers posts which arise in a specified period up to a maximum of 12 months will be filled, should vacancies arise in this period. Posts will be located in the CIS region applied for.

You can find the application form, candidate pack and all national locations HERE.

For details on how your personal data will be used as part of this process our Data Protection Notice for Job Applicants is available HERE.

Funded and supported by the Citizens Information Board

CIS is an equal opportunities employer.