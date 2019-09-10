Revealed: Tax bill in Carlow settled for just over €74,000 after Revenue audit case

Revenue has released a list of tax defaulters in the second quarter of the year, which includes one Carlow entrant.

Andrew Branagan Clarke, a bread distributor at 144 Sandhills, Hacketstown Road, Carlow has settled a tax bill of €74,613 for under-declaration of Income Tax and VAT after a Revenue audit case.

The tax bill came to €50,913 while Mr Branagan also owed €8,743 in interest and €14,956 in penalties.

The amount unpaid as of June 30 in 2019 was zero.

Settlements are published when the extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises as a result of careless or deliberate behaviour.

43 such cases were published on Tuesday in respect of the period April 1 to June 30 with €9,800,331.78 the total settlement amount in these cases while 21 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 of which 6 exceeded €500,000.

A total of 19 are cases in which the settlement was not fully paid as at 30 June 2019 with €6,578,418 was the amount unpaid as at 30 June 2019.