UPDATED: Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after legally held firearm taken from house

Gardaí have received a report of a burglary at a house in the Ballinvalley area of Ballon.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 10 between 7pm and 8.30pm.

The patio door was forced open and the house was ransacked.

A number of items of jewellery were taken, along with a legally held firearm.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.