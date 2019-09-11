UPDATED: Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after legally held firearm taken from house
Did you see anything?
Gardaí investigating
Gardaí have received a report of a burglary at a house in the Ballinvalley area of Ballon.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 10 between 7pm and 8.30pm.
The patio door was forced open and the house was ransacked.
A number of items of jewellery were taken, along with a legally held firearm.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
