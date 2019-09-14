People travelling from all over Ireland to meet Borris business woman in the 'zone'

A Borris business woman has just opened her own holistic therapies clinic, Willow Holistics in Kilkenny and customers are already travelling from Carlow, Tipperary and Wexford.

Nichola Clancy, who lives in Ballymurphy outside Borris, went to London to be trained by holistic beauty expert Ziggie Bergman in her renowned Zone Facelift and Bergman Method Facial Reflexology therapies.

Bergman, the beauty guru who created the famous Zone Face Lift that is credited with helping women look ten years younger without resorting to "injectibles", has been mentor and teacher to Nichola.

People are going to the Kilkenny based clinic to request Bergman's celebrated "Botox without the Botox"facial treatments and other nurturing therapies offered at Willow.

Bergman, known as "facialist to the stars", developed the treatment after studying with Native American Shamen.

The Zone Face Lift is the only facial reflexology method based on Zone Theory, which is the basis of all western reflexology.

The treatment combines ancient and modern techniques such as Bergman method facial reflexology, Japanese facelift massage, Gua Sha facial tools, Quartz crystals and Indian head massage along with Native American healing herbs.

Its premise is all about ageing well and naturally.

The Zone Face Lift has been credited with eliminating the need for Botox and offers a natural alternative to dermal fillers and other non-natural procedures, removing as much as ten years of ageing over a 12-week programme.

"People say that your emotions show on your face and all of our treatments take this holistic approach. We work on releasing emotions held in the face, leaving customers looking softer, happier and calmer.

"We don’t believe in invasive procedures. Instead, our treatments naturally stimulates collagen and elastin from the inside, tighten, plump, sculpt the neck line, smooth and lift the face, leaving a glowing complexion after just one treatment.

"In addition to the rejuvenating aspects of the treatment, facial reflexology reduces stress and improves overall health and wellbeing; the Zone Face Lift is a journey," said Nichola.

Nichola’s career to date straddles beauty and social care.

A trained beauty and holistic therapist, Nichola worked in marketing for L’Oreal and Maybelline before a studying social care ten years ago and choosing to work with the homeless, adults with disabilities and children at risk.

"I loved that work but I was on call 24 hours a day and, with three small children, I needed more balance. With Willow Holistics I’m providing another type of care," said Nichola.

"I love the balance and harmony I can bring to customers and help alleviate all too common complaints like stress, anxiety, fatigue and stress-induced ailments through therapies like ear candling and reflexology.

"At Willow, only natural, certified organic and ethically sourced products are used too, which really pleases our customers," she added.

Willow Holistics provides six core gentle and nurturing therapies.

In addition to the Zone Face Lift and Facial Reflexology Bergman Method, Nichola also offers Classical Reflexology, Holistic Facials, Hopi Ear Candling and Indian Head Massage.

The ancient tradition of Hopi Ear Candling can benefit conditions affecting the head and ears such as sinusitis, tinnitus, hayfever and rhinitis, colds, tension headaches and stress.

"I’m delighted and surprised to see customers willing to travelling from nearby counties for our treatments.

"Our location at Gashouse Lane is near the train station and I’m seeing a trend of people hopping on the train from Carlow to Kilkenny and walking across to Willow.

"I’d love to have a presence in Carlow in the future once we are well established," said Nichola.

www.willowholistics.com