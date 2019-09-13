Carlow soccer club applies for planning for eight 18m high floodlights in Graiguecullen

Carlow soccer club, St Patrick's Boys AFC, has applied for planning for the construction of a new all weather pitch.

The application is for the re-configuration of existing pitches to allow for the construction of a new all weather pitch, ball-stops and netting and provision of a 3m high chain-link fence (with a ballstop and netting each end) around the perimeter of the new all weather pitch.

It also includes eight 18m high floodlights, 1.5m walking track and all associated site works at The Meadows, Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen, Carlow

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on November 6.