'Ever smiling, ever helpful,' after 51 years as a postman Tom Hayes hangs up postbag

"Ever smiling, ever helpful," said Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor as she paid tribute to Tom Hayes.

Tom, after 51 years as a local postman, is hanging up his postbag.

Senator Murnane O'Connor said: "A friend and a comfort to so many, is hanging up the postbag!

"Delivering post is one thing but to do it with time to share a hello and a chat is a skill which Tom was incredible at.

"I joined the community of Tinryland [on Friday] morning to wish Tom a retirement of a king, he more than deserves to put the feet up after so many years of service to the community!"