PICTURE: Anyone else see this going across the skies in Carlow over the weekend?

Cool

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

A hot air balloon over Carlow

Anyone else see this hot air balloon going across the skies in Carlow over the weekend?

Quite a sight! 

Ever been in one? 