Carlow's Fire Service has won first place in rapid scenario at World Rescue Challenge

Brilliant news coming from France over the weekend, Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service has achieved first place in the rapid scenario in the World Rescue Challenge in La Rochelle representing Carlow and Ireland.

A fantastic achievement by the Carlow team beating off stiff competition from teams from across the globe including Miami, Portugal, New Zealand, France, Hong Kong, Canada and Brazil.

The team have been involved in the World Rescue Challenge for many years and have put in countless hours of hard work and training preparing for the competition.