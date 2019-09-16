Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after theft of batteries from a mobile phone mast compound
Did you see anything?
Garda appeal
Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating a theft in Annagar, Old Leighlin.
A number of 12 volt batteries were taken from a mobile phone mast compound.
Wire on the outside of the portacabin was cut in order to gain access to the batteries.
The incident occurred before 9pm on Wednesday, September 11.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on