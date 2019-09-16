Two Carlow homes going under the digital hammer this week as part of online auction
One property twice failed to secure any bids previously
29 Woodglade, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, R21 KX79
A vacant Carlow home - which has twice failed to secure any bids during BidX1's online auctions - is part of their catalogue for a third time ahead of the company's upcoming residential auction on September 17.
The premises at 29 Woodglade, Fenagh (pictured above) is a semi detached three-bedroom house extending to approximately 111 sq.m and is a vacant possession.
It has a reserve price of €130,000.
The second property up for sale on September 17 is at 36 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Carlow Town and is a semi-detached three-bedroom house with a guide price of €160,000.
It extends to approximately 1,108 sq.ft and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,600 per annum.
