Two Carlow homes going under the digital hammer this week as part of online auction

A vacant Carlow home - which has twice failed to secure any bids during BidX1's online auctions - is part of their catalogue for a third time ahead of the company's upcoming residential auction on September 17.

The premises at 29 Woodglade, Fenagh (pictured above) is a semi detached three-bedroom house extending to approximately 111 sq.m and is a vacant possession.

It has a reserve price of €130,000.

The second property up for sale on September 17 is at 36 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Carlow Town and is a semi-detached three-bedroom house with a guide price of €160,000.

It extends to approximately 1,108 sq.ft and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,600 per annum.

The next BidX1 online auction is on September 17.